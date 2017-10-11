TV18 Broadcast Ltd (TVEB.NS)
TVEB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
40.15INR
11:28am BST
40.15INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+0.75%)
Rs0.30 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs39.85
Rs39.85
Open
Rs39.90
Rs39.90
Day's High
Rs40.60
Rs40.60
Day's Low
Rs39.75
Rs39.75
Volume
3,003,700
3,003,700
Avg. Vol
4,959,460
4,959,460
52-wk High
Rs45.95
Rs45.95
52-wk Low
Rs33.05
Rs33.05
About
TV18 Broadcast Limited, formerly ibn18 Broadcast Limited, is engaged in television broadcasting networks. The Company operates news channels, such as CNBC-TV18, CNBCAwaaz, CNBC Bajar, CNBC-TV18 Prime HD, CNN-News18, News18, IBN7 and IBN-Lokmat. The Company operates 10 regional news channels, including ETV Urdu, ETV Rajasthan,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs69,517.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,714.36
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09
BRIEF-India's TV18 Broadcast Sept-qtr consol profit rises 93 pct
* Sept quarter consol net profit 75.3 million rupees versus profit of 39 million rupees last year
BRIEF-TV18 Broadcast June-qtr consol loss narrows
* TV18 Broadcast Ltd - June quarter consol loss 142.8 million rupees versus loss of 157.2 million rupees