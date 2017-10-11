Edition:
TV18 Broadcast Ltd (TVEB.NS)

TVEB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

40.15INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs39.85
Open
Rs39.90
Day's High
Rs40.60
Day's Low
Rs39.75
Volume
3,003,700
Avg. Vol
4,959,460
52-wk High
Rs45.95
52-wk Low
Rs33.05

About

TV18 Broadcast Limited, formerly ibn18 Broadcast Limited, is engaged in television broadcasting networks. The Company operates news channels, such as CNBC-TV18, CNBCAwaaz, CNBC Bajar, CNBC-TV18 Prime HD, CNN-News18, News18, IBN7 and IBN-Lokmat. The Company operates 10 regional news channels, including ETV Urdu, ETV Rajasthan,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.80
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs69,517.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,714.36
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.31 10.90
ROE: -- 10.87 14.09

Latest News about TVEB.NS

BRIEF-India's TV18 Broadcast Sept-qtr consol profit rises 93 pct

* Sept quarter consol net profit 75.3 million rupees versus profit of 39 million rupees last year

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-TV18 Broadcast June-qtr consol loss narrows

* TV18 Broadcast Ltd - June quarter consol loss 142.8 million rupees versus loss of 157.2 million rupees

18 Jul 2017
