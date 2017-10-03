TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS)

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Sept total sales up about 23 pct y-o-y * Says Sept total sales of 359,850 vehicles versus 293,257 vehicles last year

BRIEF-TVS Motor Co says CFO S G Murali retires Sept 26 TVS Motor Company Ltd * Says CFO S G Murali retires Source text - http://bit.ly/2wQCL4O Further company coverage:

BRIEF-TVS Motor Company launches TVS Victor premium edition motorcycle * Says launches TVS Victor 'Premium Edition', a 110cc motorcycle

BRIEF-TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 bln real estate investment platform * TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 billion real estate investment platform

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Aug total sales up about 16 pct * August total sales of 317,563 vehicles versus 274,303 vehicles last year

India's TVS Motor Q1 profit up nearly 7 pct, misses estimates Aug 11 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd posted a nearly 7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, missing analysts' estimates.

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor June-qtr profit up about 7 pct * June quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co July total sales up 9 pct * Says July total sales of 271,171 vehicles versus 248,002 vehicles last year

BRIEF-TVS Motor June sales up 11 pct * Says sales growth of 11% increasing from 247,364 units in June 2016 to 273,791 units registered in the month of June 2017