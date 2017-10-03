TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS)

Edition:
685.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
Rs685.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,024,225
52-wk High
Rs703.90
52-wk Low
Rs338.00

TVS Motor Company Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, three wheelers, parts and accessories. The Company's motorcycles include Apache Series RTR, Phoenix 125, Victor, StaR City+, Sport and Max4R. Its scooters include Jupiter, Wego, Scooty Zest 110, Scooty Streak and Scooty Pep +. Its mopeds... (more)

Beta: 1.75
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs313,510.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 475.09
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): 0.38

P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Sept total sales up about 23 pct y-o-y

* Says Sept total sales of 359,850 vehicles versus 293,257 vehicles last year

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-TVS Motor Co says CFO S G Murali retires

Sept 26 TVS Motor Company Ltd * Says CFO S G Murali retires Source text - http://bit.ly/2wQCL4O Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-TVS Motor Company launches TVS Victor premium edition motorcycle

* Says launches TVS Victor 'Premium Edition', a 110cc motorcycle

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 bln real estate investment platform

* TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 billion real estate investment platform

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Aug total sales up about 16 pct

* August total sales of 317,563 vehicles versus 274,303 vehicles last year

01 Sep 2017

India's TVS Motor Q1 profit up nearly 7 pct, misses estimates

Aug 11 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd posted a nearly 7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, missing analysts' estimates.

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor June-qtr profit up about 7 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co July total sales up 9 pct

* Says July total sales of 271,171 vehicles versus 248,002 vehicles last year

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-TVS Motor June sales up 11 pct

* Says sales growth of 11% increasing from 247,364 units in June 2016 to 273,791 units registered in the month of June 2017

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-TVS Motor Company cuts prices in various segments

* Says price reduction is in range of INR 350 to INR 1,500 in commuter segment

03 Jul 2017
