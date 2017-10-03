TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS)
685.90INR
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
Rs685.90
--
--
--
--
1,024,225
Rs703.90
Rs338.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs313,510.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|475.09
|Dividend:
|1.25
|Yield (%):
|0.38
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.32
|14.09
BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Sept total sales up about 23 pct y-o-y
* Says Sept total sales of 359,850 vehicles versus 293,257 vehicles last year
BRIEF-TVS Motor Co says CFO S G Murali retires
Sept 26 TVS Motor Company Ltd * Says CFO S G Murali retires Source text - http://bit.ly/2wQCL4O Further company coverage:
BRIEF-TVS Motor Company launches TVS Victor premium edition motorcycle
* Says launches TVS Victor 'Premium Edition', a 110cc motorcycle
BRIEF-TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 bln real estate investment platform
* TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 billion real estate investment platform
BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Aug total sales up about 16 pct
* August total sales of 317,563 vehicles versus 274,303 vehicles last year
India's TVS Motor Q1 profit up nearly 7 pct, misses estimates
Aug 11 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd posted a nearly 7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, missing analysts' estimates.
BRIEF-India's TVS Motor June-qtr profit up about 7 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co July total sales up 9 pct
* Says July total sales of 271,171 vehicles versus 248,002 vehicles last year
BRIEF-TVS Motor June sales up 11 pct
* Says sales growth of 11% increasing from 247,364 units in June 2016 to 273,791 units registered in the month of June 2017
BRIEF-TVS Motor Company cuts prices in various segments
* Says price reduction is in range of INR 350 to INR 1,500 in commuter segment