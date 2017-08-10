Edition:
United Kingdom

United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS)

UBBW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

856.50INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs18.70 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
Rs837.80
Open
Rs843.90
Day's High
Rs860.00
Day's Low
Rs838.30
Volume
410,708
Avg. Vol
229,788
52-wk High
Rs923.95
52-wk Low
Rs717.20

Chart for

About

United Breweries Limited (UBL) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of beer, including licensing of brands. The Company offers a range of brands, such as Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max, Kingfisher Blue, Bullet, Cannon 10000, Kalyani Black Label,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs226,502.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 264.41
Dividend: 1.15
Yield (%): 0.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.31 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.25 10.90
ROE: -- 11.76 14.09

Latest News about UBBW.NS

BRIEF-India's United Breweries Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct

* June quarter profit 1.62 billion rupees versus 1.47 billion rupees last year

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-United Breweries discontinues brewing ops in brewery at Naubatpur

* Says discontinuation of brewing operations in our brewery at Naubatpur, district Patna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 May 2017

BRIEF-United Breweries says co not aware of development on proposal between Heineken and banks/lenders

* United Breweries clarifies on news item regarding Heineken's proposal to lenders to buy Mallya's pledged shares in united breweries

03 May 2017
» More UBBW.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates