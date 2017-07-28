UBM PLC (UBM.L)
UBM.L on London Stock Exchange
690.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
690.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
690.00
690.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,118,466
1,118,466
52-wk High
777.50
777.50
52-wk Low
639.00
639.00
About
UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company's segments include Events and Other Marketing Services. In total, the Company serves over 50 different communities. The Company operates in over 20 countries. Events segment provide face-to-face interaction in the form of exhibitions, tradeshows, conferences... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,740.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|394.04
|Dividend:
|5.50
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|43.13
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.18
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.06
|14.09
BRIEF-UBM says h1 adjusted operating profit up 19.6 percent
* H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 19.6 PERCENT TO 111.7 MILLION STG
BRIEF-UBM says outlook for full year is unchanged
* Says performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Are JD Sports Fashion plc, John Wood Group plc and UBM plc 'screaming buys' after today's updates?
- Are Dividends At National Express Group PLC, Diageo plc And UBM plc About To Explode?
- What This Top Dividend Portfolio Is Holding Now: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Inmarsat Plc And UBM Plc
- Today's Mid-Cap Losers: UBM Plc, Hardy Oil & Gas plc And Lancashire Holdings Limited
- UBM plc Announces Acquisition Strategy To Dominate Fragmented Events Market
- UBM plc Announces Seatrade & Catersource Acquisitions