Ucb SA (UCB.BR)

UCB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

61.51EUR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.02 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
€61.49
Open
€61.49
Day's High
€61.97
Day's Low
€61.47
Volume
67,206
Avg. Vol
309,374
52-wk High
€79.05
52-wk Low
€54.84

Ucb SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in two therapeutic areas: diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and immunology. In the area of central nervous system disorders, the Company is focused on epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia,... (more)

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): €11,689.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 194.51
Dividend: 1.15
Yield (%): 1.34

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about UCB.BR

BRIEF-UCB 9-month revenue up at 3.3 billion euros, 2017 outlook increased

* 9-MONTH REVENUE INCREASED TO € 3.3 BILLION, BY 9%; MAIN PRODUCTS GREW BY 15% TO € 2.6 BILLION

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-‍Partners Connected Health and UCB announce epilepsy partnership​

* ‍PARTNERS CONNECTED HEALTH AND UCB ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT PEOPLE LIVING WITH EPILEPSY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-UCB anti-epileptic drug Vimpat (Lacosamide) receives EU approval for paediatric use

* ANTI-EPILEPTIC DRUG VIMPAT (LACOSAMIDE) RECEIVES EU APPROVAL FOR PAEDIATRIC USE

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-UCB's Briviact approved by FDA as monotherapy treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults

* NEW INDICATION FOR BRIVIACT (BRIVARACETAM): UCB'S NEWEST ANTIEPILEPTIC DRUG APPROVED BY FDA AS MONOTHERAPY TREATMENT OF PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES IN ADULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-UCB and Amgen announce detailed results from the phase 3 ARCH study

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, TOGETHER WITH AMGEN , DETAILED RESULTS FROM THE PHASE 3 ARCH STUDY

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-UCB H1 net sales up at EUR 2.04 billion; increases FY 2017 outlook

* H1 NET SALES EUR 2.04 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.85 BILLION YEAR AGO

27 Jul 2017

UCB increases 2017 outlook as profit rises in first half

BRUSSELS, July 27 Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB on Thursday increased its 2017 revenue and profit outlook, after beating analysts' forecasts in the first half of the year.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-UCB and Dermira announce US and EU regulatory submissions for Cimzia

* UCB AND DERMIRA ANNOUNCE U.S. AND EU REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR CIMZIA (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE-TO-SEVERE CHRONIC PLAQUE PSORIASIS Source text: http://bit.ly/2ty2bhV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-UCB anti-epileptic drug Vimpat receives EU CHMP positive opinion

* ANTI-EPILEPTIC DRUG VIMPAT RECEIVES EU CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR BOTH MONOTHERAPY AND ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY IN CHILDREN AGED 4 YEARS AND OLDER WITH EPILEPSY

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-UCB's Bimekizumab demonstrates skin clearance in psoriasis study

* READY TO ADVANCE PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR BIMEKIZUMAB IN PSORIASIS

21 Jul 2017
