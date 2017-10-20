Ucb SA (UCB.BR)

BRIEF-UCB 9-month revenue up at 3.3 billion euros, 2017 outlook increased * 9-MONTH REVENUE INCREASED TO € 3.3 BILLION, BY 9%; MAIN PRODUCTS GREW BY 15% TO € 2.6 BILLION

BRIEF-‍Partners Connected Health and UCB announce epilepsy partnership​ * ‍PARTNERS CONNECTED HEALTH AND UCB ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT PEOPLE LIVING WITH EPILEPSY​

BRIEF-UCB anti-epileptic drug Vimpat (Lacosamide) receives EU approval for paediatric use * ANTI-EPILEPTIC DRUG VIMPAT (LACOSAMIDE) RECEIVES EU APPROVAL FOR PAEDIATRIC USE

BRIEF-UCB's Briviact approved by FDA as monotherapy treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults * NEW INDICATION FOR BRIVIACT (BRIVARACETAM): UCB'S NEWEST ANTIEPILEPTIC DRUG APPROVED BY FDA AS MONOTHERAPY TREATMENT OF PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES IN ADULTS

BRIEF-UCB and Amgen announce detailed results from the phase 3 ARCH study * ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, TOGETHER WITH AMGEN , DETAILED RESULTS FROM THE PHASE 3 ARCH STUDY

BRIEF-UCB H1 net sales up at EUR 2.04 billion; increases FY 2017 outlook * H1 NET SALES EUR 2.04 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.85 BILLION YEAR AGO

UCB increases 2017 outlook as profit rises in first half BRUSSELS, July 27 Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB on Thursday increased its 2017 revenue and profit outlook, after beating analysts' forecasts in the first half of the year.

BRIEF-UCB and Dermira announce US and EU regulatory submissions for Cimzia * UCB AND DERMIRA ANNOUNCE U.S. AND EU REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR CIMZIA (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE-TO-SEVERE CHRONIC PLAQUE PSORIASIS

BRIEF-UCB anti-epileptic drug Vimpat receives EU CHMP positive opinion * ANTI-EPILEPTIC DRUG VIMPAT RECEIVES EU CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR BOTH MONOTHERAPY AND ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY IN CHILDREN AGED 4 YEARS AND OLDER WITH EPILEPSY