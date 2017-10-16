Edition:
United Kingdom

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE.L)

ULE.L on London Stock Exchange

1,823.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,823.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
303,641
52-wk High
2,245.00
52-wk Low
1,715.00

Chart for

About

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport and energy markets, by applying electronic and software technologies. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. Its market facing... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.31
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,428.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 77.72
Dividend: 14.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.86 10.90
ROE: -- 10.39 14.09

Latest News about ULE.L

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics awarded $16 mln in contracts for hippag stores ejections systems​

* ‍ULTRA ELECTRONICS PCS AWARDED $16M IN CONTRACTS FOR ADDITIONAL HIPPAG STORES EJECTIONS SYSTEMS​

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sparton Corp shareholders approve merger with Ultra Electronics

* Sparton Corporation shareholders approve merger with Ultra Electronics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics updates on pending acquisition of Sparton

* SAYS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE (DOJ) IN CONNECTION WITH ULTRA'S PENDING ACQUISITION OF SPARTON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics bid to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton approved by shareholders

* RESOLUTION PUT TO ULTRA SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SPARTON WAS PASSED WITH REQUISITE MAJORITY ON A SHOW OF HANDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corp announce award of subcontracts valued at $35.9 mln

* Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation joint venture for sonobuoy tech systems awarded $35.9m in foreign sales contracts

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Sparton Corpo agrees to be acquired by Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

* Sparton Corporation agrees to be acquired by Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics raises 137.4 mln stg via placing

* 7,047,168 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in Ultra have been placed by Investec at a price of 1,950 pence per share, raising about 137.4 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Jul 2017

UK's Ultra Electronics to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton

British defense contractor Ultra Electronics said it would buy Sparton Corp for $23.50 per share, giving the maker of anti-submarine warfare devices used by the U.S. Navy an enterprise value of about $234.8 million.

07 Jul 2017

Ultra Electronics to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton

British defence contractor Ultra Electronics said it would buy Sparton Corp for $23.50 (18.14 pounds) per share, giving the maker of anti-submarine warfare devices used by the U.S. Navy an enterprise value of about $234.8 million.

07 Jul 2017

UK's Ultra Electronics to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton

July 7 British defence contractor Ultra Electronics said it would buy Sparton Corp for $23.50 per share, giving the maker of anti-submarine warfare devices used by the U.S. Navy an enterprise value of about $234.8 million.

07 Jul 2017
» More ULE.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More ULE.L Market Views