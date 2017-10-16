Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE.L)
BRIEF-Ultra Electronics awarded $16 mln in contracts for hippag stores ejections systems
* ULTRA ELECTRONICS PCS AWARDED $16M IN CONTRACTS FOR ADDITIONAL HIPPAG STORES EJECTIONS SYSTEMS
BRIEF-Sparton Corp shareholders approve merger with Ultra Electronics
* Sparton Corporation shareholders approve merger with Ultra Electronics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ultra Electronics updates on pending acquisition of Sparton
* SAYS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE (DOJ) IN CONNECTION WITH ULTRA'S PENDING ACQUISITION OF SPARTON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ultra Electronics bid to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton approved by shareholders
* RESOLUTION PUT TO ULTRA SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SPARTON WAS PASSED WITH REQUISITE MAJORITY ON A SHOW OF HANDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corp announce award of subcontracts valued at $35.9 mln
* Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation joint venture for sonobuoy tech systems awarded $35.9m in foreign sales contracts
BRIEF-Sparton Corpo agrees to be acquired by Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
* Sparton Corporation agrees to be acquired by Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
BRIEF-Ultra Electronics raises 137.4 mln stg via placing
* 7,047,168 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in Ultra have been placed by Investec at a price of 1,950 pence per share, raising about 137.4 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UK's Ultra Electronics to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton
British defense contractor Ultra Electronics said it would buy Sparton Corp for $23.50 per share, giving the maker of anti-submarine warfare devices used by the U.S. Navy an enterprise value of about $234.8 million.
Ultra Electronics to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton
British defence contractor Ultra Electronics said it would buy Sparton Corp for $23.50 (18.14 pounds) per share, giving the maker of anti-submarine warfare devices used by the U.S. Navy an enterprise value of about $234.8 million.
UK's Ultra Electronics to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton
July 7 British defence contractor Ultra Electronics said it would buy Sparton Corp for $23.50 per share, giving the maker of anti-submarine warfare devices used by the U.S. Navy an enterprise value of about $234.8 million.
