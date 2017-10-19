Edition:
Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

4,121.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
4,121.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,750,061
52-wk High
4,557.50
52-wk Low
3,050.50

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company's segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and... (more)

Beta: 1.06
Market Cap(Mil.): £132,379.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,966.87
Dividend: 31.83
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings

LONDON European shares fell across the board on Thursday as Spain's political showdown with Catalonia deepened, and a batch of third-quarter results brought some disappointments for investors.

19 Oct 2017

Britvic cuts 240 jobs in Norwich closure, Unilever could follow

Britain's Britvic Plc announced the closure of its Norwich factory on Tuesday, putting 240 jobs at risk and prompting fellow consumer goods producer Unilever to warn it might follow suite with a neighbouring plant.

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Unilever says to review Norwich manufacturing site, options include potential closure

* UNILEVER PLC - FOLLOWING BRITVIC’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE MANUFACTURING SITE IN NORWICH, UNILEVER WILL BE LAUNCHING REVIEW OF ITS PRODUCTION AT THE SITE‍​

03 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

03 Oct 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * EU TELECOMS: European Union lawmakers have dashed large telecoms companies' hopes for lighter regulation as part of efforts to encourage investment in superfast internet networks. * UNILEVER: U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork mar

03 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

02 Oct 2017

ADM says it's not bidding for Unilever's spreads business

CHICAGO U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.

02 Oct 2017

