Umicore SA (UMI.BR)

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23 Oct 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

Electric vehicle demand fuels Umicore profit rise Strong demand for materials used in electric vehicles helped Belgian group Umicore to report first-half operating income (EBIT) above analysts' estimates on Monday.

UPDATE 1-Electric vehicle demand fuels Umicore profit rise July 31 Strong demand for materials used in electric vehicles helped Belgian group Umicore to report first-half operating income (EBIT) above analysts' estimates on Monday.

Chile receives 12 bids for value-added lithium projects SANTIAGO, July 10 Twelve companies from seven countries have applied to manufacture lithium-linked products in Chile, officials told journalists on Monday, in what they called a victory for the mining country's push to add value to its exports.