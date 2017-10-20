Uniper SE (UN01.DE)

Fortum to file $9.5 billion Uniper bid with German regulators HELSINKI/FRANKFURT Finnish power utility Fortum will officially submit its 8.05 billion euro ($9.46 billion) bid for German peer Uniper to German regulators on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the company said.

RWE looking at Uniper's gas and coal-fired plants - source DUESSELDORF, Germany RWE is casting its eye over rival energy utility Uniper's gas and coal-fired power plants in Germany, the Benelux countries and in Britain, a person familiar with the matter said.

RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover: sources FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Germany's RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm's planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.

