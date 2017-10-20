Edition:
Uniper SE (UN01.DE)

UN01.DE on Xetra

23.92EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
€24.02
Open
€24.00
Day's High
€24.16
Day's Low
€23.89
Volume
702,500
Avg. Vol
931,805
52-wk High
€24.35
52-wk Low
€11.04

About

Uniper SE is a Germany-based energy generation and energy trading company. The Company operates through three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities and International Power Generation. The European Generation segment generates power and owns coal, gas, oil and combined gas and steam power plants, hydroelectric power... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €8,658.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 365.96
Dividend: 0.55
Yield (%): 2.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about UN01.DE

Fortum to file $9.5 billion Uniper bid with German regulators

HELSINKI/FRANKFURT Finnish power utility Fortum will officially submit its 8.05 billion euro ($9.46 billion) bid for German peer Uniper to German regulators on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the company said.

12:10pm BST

RWE looking at Uniper's gas and coal-fired plants - source

DUESSELDORF, Germany RWE is casting its eye over rival energy utility Uniper's gas and coal-fired power plants in Germany, the Benelux countries and in Britain, a person familiar with the matter said.

20 Oct 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 20

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

20 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

13 Oct 2017

RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover: sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Germany's RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm's planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.

13 Oct 2017

