UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N)

US STOCKS-Dow pierces 23,000 but ends below milestone * Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Updates closing report with details of index records)

US STOCKS-Dow pierces 23,000 but finishes below milestone * Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Updates closing report with IBM up after the bell)

US STOCKS-Dow pierces 23,000 but finishes below milestone * Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Updates to close)

US STOCKS-Dow hits 23,000-mark, then backs off * Indexes: Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct (Updates to late afternoon)

UnitedHealth sees growth in 2018, opportunities in Trump plans UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, said earnings will grow 13 to 16 percent in 2018 as medical costs remain low, and that it expects to benefit from new insurance products backed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

UPDATE 5-UnitedHealth sees growth in 2018, opportunities in Trump plans * Shares up more than 5 percent after forecast (Adds details on UNH association plans, background on Obamacare)

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow cracks 23,000 mark for the first time Oct 17 The Dow Industrials breached the 23,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a rally in shares of UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson.

UnitedHealth sets 2018 forecast at current consensus NEW YORK UnitedHealth Group's new CEO Dave Wichmann said on Tuesday that the company expects 13 to 16 percent growth in 2018 earnings per share and put the high end of its anticipated range at the current market consensus.

UnitedHealth sets 2018 forecast at current consensus NEW YORK, Oct 17 UnitedHealth Group's new CEO Dave Wichmann said on Tuesday that the company expects 13 to 16 percent growth in 2018 earnings per share and put the high end of its anticipated range at the current market consensus.