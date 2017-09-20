Unichem Laboratories Ltd (UNLB.NS)
UNLB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
260.15INR
11:13am BST
260.15INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.15 (+0.44%)
Rs1.15 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs259.00
Rs259.00
Open
Rs258.00
Rs258.00
Day's High
Rs263.00
Rs263.00
Day's Low
Rs255.80
Rs255.80
Volume
336,406
336,406
Avg. Vol
57,997
57,997
52-wk High
Rs328.00
Rs328.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.00
Rs231.00
About
Unichem Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs or bulk actives). In addition, it has various pharma products for addressing therapeutic areas, such as gastroenterology, cardiology, diabetology, psychiatry, neurology, anti-bacterials, anti-infectives and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs23,875.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|90.92
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|1.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets ANDA approval for Irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets
* Says gets ANDA approval from USFDA for irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets usp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Unichem Labs June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 15 million rupees versus 257.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Unichem Laboratories gets ANDA approval from USFDA for hypertension treating tablets
* Says receives anda approval from usfda for Losartan potassium and hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP
BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from USFDA for co's manufacturing facility at Goa
* Receipt of EIR from United States Food And Drug Administration for company's manufacturing facility at Goa
BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
BRIEF-India's Unichem Labs March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 314.6 million rupees versus 276.9 million rupees year ago