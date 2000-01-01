Edition:
Unipetrol as (UNPE.PR)

UNPE.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

351.00CZK
2:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

1.00Kč (+0.29%)
Prev Close
350.00Kč
Open
353.00Kč
Day's High
353.00Kč
Day's Low
351.00Kč
Volume
25,267
Avg. Vol
52,016
52-wk High
354.80Kč
52-wk Low
176.00Kč

About

Unipetrol as is a Czech Republic-based holding company engaged in the refinery sector. The Company operates through three business segments: Refinery Production, Petrochemical Production, and Retail. Through its subsidiaries, UNIPETROL as offers refinery and petroleum products (including motor fuels, oils, monomers and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): Kč62,197.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 181.33
Dividend: 8.30
Yield (%): 2.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

