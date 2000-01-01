Unipetrol as (UNPE.PR)
UNPE.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
351.00CZK
2:00pm BST
351.00CZK
2:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
1.00Kč (+0.29%)
1.00Kč (+0.29%)
Prev Close
350.00Kč
350.00Kč
Open
353.00Kč
353.00Kč
Day's High
353.00Kč
353.00Kč
Day's Low
351.00Kč
351.00Kč
Volume
25,267
25,267
Avg. Vol
52,016
52,016
52-wk High
354.80Kč
354.80Kč
52-wk Low
176.00Kč
176.00Kč
About
Unipetrol as is a Czech Republic-based holding company engaged in the refinery sector. The Company operates through three business segments: Refinery Production, Petrochemical Production, and Retail. Through its subsidiaries, UNIPETROL as offers refinery and petroleum products (including motor fuels, oils, monomers and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Kč62,197.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|181.33
|Dividend:
|8.30
|Yield (%):
|2.42
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09