Edition:
United Kingdom

Uni Select Inc (UNS.TO)

UNS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

27.80CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.99 (-3.44%)
Prev Close
$28.79
Open
$28.81
Day's High
$28.81
Day's Low
$27.69
Volume
75,144
Avg. Vol
75,877
52-wk High
$37.03
52-wk Low
$26.03

Chart for

About

Uni-Select Inc. is a Canada-based distributor of automotive products, and paint and related products for motor vehicles. The Company operates through three segments: Paint and Related Products (US), Automotive Products (Canada), and Corporate Office and Others. The Paint and Related Products (US) segment is engaged in the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.24
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,170.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 42.27
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 1.34

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about UNS.TO

BRIEF-Mach7 signs agreement with Uni. Of Vermont Medical Centre

* Agreement makes available entire suite of Mach7 enterprise imaging solutions to 144 sites across Vermont & Northern New York

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Uni Select ‍announces acquisition of substantially all assets of Dash Distributors

* Uni Select Inc : bumper to bumper announces the acquisition of Dash Distributors in Alberta

18 Sep 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower ahead of GDP data

July 28 Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) data that will shed light on the health of the economy.

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Uni-Select reports improved performance in Canada

* Qtrly adjusted ebitdaof $32.5 million, representing 9.5% of sales

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-HgCapital Trust agrees to sell Parts Alliance to Uni-Select Inc ​

* ‍HgCapital Trust adds to NAV per share from sale of Parts Alliance

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance

* Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance, a leading and rapidly growing automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the UK

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Uni-Select appoints Brent Windom as COO for its Canadian Automotive Group

* Uni-Select Inc announces the appointment of Brent Windom to the position of president and chief operating officer for its Canadian Automotive Group as well as the retirement of Gary O'connor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 May 2017

BRIEF-Uni-Select Inc Q1 sales $297.2 million

* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1

03 May 2017
» More UNS.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates