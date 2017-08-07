United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS)
UNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,513.25INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs11.75 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs2,501.50
Open
Rs2,514.00
Day's High
Rs2,543.90
Day's Low
Rs2,481.20
Volume
311,286
Avg. Vol
387,592
52-wk High
Rs2,774.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,773.45
About
United Spirits Limited is a spirits company engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of alcoholic beverages. The Company operates through two segments: India and Outside India. The India segment is engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of Beverage Alcohol (Spirits and Wines), including... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs343,147.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|145.33
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.57
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.97
|14.09
BRIEF-United Spirits seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 7.5 bln rupees on private placement basis
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjeev Churiwala as executive director and chief financial officer
BRIEF-United Spirits March-qtr loss widens
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 59 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 59.31 billion rupees