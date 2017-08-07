Edition:
United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS)

UNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,513.25INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.75 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs2,501.50
Open
Rs2,514.00
Day's High
Rs2,543.90
Day's Low
Rs2,481.20
Volume
311,286
Avg. Vol
387,592
52-wk High
Rs2,774.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,773.45

About

United Spirits Limited is a spirits company engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of alcoholic beverages. The Company operates through two segments: India and Outside India. The India segment is engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of Beverage Alcohol (Spirits and Wines), including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs343,147.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 145.33
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.57 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.70 10.90
ROE: -- 7.97 14.09

Latest News about UNSP.NS

BRIEF-United Spirits seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 7.5 bln rupees on private placement basis

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjeev Churiwala as executive director and chief financial officer

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-United Spirits March-qtr loss widens

* Net loss in March quarter last year was 59 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 59.31 billion rupees

30 May 2017
