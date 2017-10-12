Edition:
United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOBH.SI)

UOBH.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

24.27SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.11 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
$24.38
Open
$24.36
Day's High
$24.38
Day's Low
$24.25
Volume
485,600
Avg. Vol
1,852,350
52-wk High
$24.60
52-wk Low
$17.98

About

United Overseas Bank Limited is a bank in Asia. The Company provides financial services across the globe through its segments, which include Group Retail (GR), Group Wholesale Banking (GWB), Global Markets (GM) and Others. GR segment covers personal and small enterprise customers. GWB encompasses corporate and institutional... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.18
Market Cap(Mil.): $40,718.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,671.53
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 2.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about UOBH.SI

Fitch Rates UOB's Basel III Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities Final 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB, AA-/Stable) USD650 million 3.875% non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities a final rating of 'BBB'. This follows the completion of the securities issue and the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 10 October 20

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-United Overseas Bank prices $650 million subordinated perpetual capital securities

* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices Us$650 Million 3.875% Subordinated Perpetual Capital Securities

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-United Overseas Bank says Deputy Prime Minister approved merger of UOB and its unit Far Eastern Bank

* Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam issued certificate of approval regarding merger of uob and its unit far eastern bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

30 Aug 2017

United Overseas Bank quarterly profit rises 5.5 percent to two-year high

SINGAPORE Singapore's United Overseas Bank posted a 5.5 percent increase in its second-quarter net profit, largely boosted by growth in net interest income and fee and commission income.

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-United Overseas Bank appoints Michael Lien Jown Leam as non- independent non-executive director

* Appoints Messrs Alexander Charles Hungate, Wong Kan Seng And Alvin Yeo Khirn Hai as independent non-executive directors

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-United Overseas Bank entered into a merger agreement with Far Eastern Bank

* Proposed Merger Of Far Eastern Bank Limited Into United Overseas Bank Limited

28 Jun 2017

Singapore fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked dealings, wraps up review

SINGAPORE/ZURICH Singapore's central bank has fined Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) a total of S$1.6 million ($1.2 million) for breaching anti-money laundering rules in transactions related to Malaysia's scandal-ridden state fund 1MDB.

30 May 2017

