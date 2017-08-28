Edition:
UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)

UPLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

799.15INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs20.80 (+2.67%)
Prev Close
Rs778.35
Open
Rs783.00
Day's High
Rs802.35
Day's Low
Rs778.05
Volume
1,159,011
Avg. Vol
1,160,633
52-wk High
Rs902.50
52-wk Low
Rs584.20

Chart for

About

UPL Limited provides crop protection solutions. The Company is engaged in the business of agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, chemical intermediates and specialty chemicals. The Company's segments include Agro activity and Non-agro activity. The Agro activity segment includes the manufacture and marketing of conventional... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs403,077.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 508.04
Dividend: 7.00
Yield (%): 0.88

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

Latest News about UPLL.NS

BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index

Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S

28 Aug 2017

Exclusive: Platform Specialty abandons agrochemicals unit sale - sources

Platform Specialty Products Corp has decided to abandon the sale of its agrochemicals business after the offers it attracted failed to meet its valuation expectations of more than $4.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

24 Aug 2017

Exclusive: India's UPL explores bid for Platform Specialty agrochem unit - sources

Indian agrochemicals producer UPL Ltd is exploring a bid of more than $4 billion for the agrochemicals business of Platform Specialty Products Corp to expand its global footprint, according to people familiar with the matter.

24 Jul 2017

