United Internet AG (UTDI.DE)

53.15EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.33 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
€53.48
Open
€53.36
Day's High
€53.54
Day's Low
€52.83
Volume
208,771
Avg. Vol
337,673
52-wk High
€54.35
52-wk Low
€34.42

United Internet AG is a Germany-based Internet service provider (ISP) and holding company of the United Internet Group. The Company's products and technical services are divided into two key segments. The Access segment comprises narrowband, broadband and mobile access subscriptions, including the corresponding applications. The... (more)

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): €10,947.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 205.00
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 1.50

P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 9 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction

* DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET AND DRILLISCH SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE OVERALL TRANSACTION

08 Sep 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 8

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

08 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-United Internet says no new deals imminent as it cuts sales outlook

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 Germany's United Internet said on Thursday it had no immediate plans for new acquisitions after the web services provider reported quarterly sales and operating profit that fell short of expectations and cut its full-year sales outlook.

10 Aug 2017

Axel Springer to buy United Internet's performance marketing network

FRANKFURT German publisher Axel Springer has agreed to buy internet service provider United Internet's online performance marketing business to create Europe's largest network of its kind and prepare it for a public listing, the companies said on Wednesday.

02 Aug 2017

Axel Springer to buy United Internet's performance marketing network

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 German publisher Axel Springer has agreed to buy internet service provider United Internet's online performance marketing business to create Europe's largest network of its kind and prepare it for a public listing, the companies said on Wednesday.

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-United Internet takes over cloud hosting specialist ProfitBricks

* DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET TAKES OVER CLOUD HOSTING SPECIALIST PROFITBRICKS

27 Jul 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

July 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2020 GMT on Tuesday:

25 Jul 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

July 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday:

25 Jul 2017

Drillisch shareholders approve takeover by United Internet

FRANKFURT Drillisch shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve a takeover by United Internet, creating a stronger competitor to Germany's three telecoms network operators in a deal worth over 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion).

25 Jul 2017
