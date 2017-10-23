Edition:
Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)

UTG.L on London Stock Exchange

701.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
701.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
667,893
52-wk High
728.50
52-wk Low
541.57

Chart for

About

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property. The Operations segment is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,697.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 240.74
Dividend: 1.30
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.72 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.82 10.90
ROE: -- 5.21 14.09

Latest News about UTG.L

BRIEF-Giorgio Fedon & Figli to set up entity to unite leather division‍​ activities

* AIMS TO ESTABLISH 100% CONTROLLED ENTITY TO UNITE ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO LEATHER DIVISION‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

23 Oct 2017

Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite

Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.

16 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite

Oct 16 Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Unite Group says USAF and LSAV ‍valuations up 1.6 pct in Q3

* UNITE GROUP PLC - ‍VALUATIONS RISE 1.6% IN Q3 QUARTERLY VALUATION UPDATE FOR UNITE UK STUDENT ACCOMMODATION FUND AND LONDON STUDENT ACCOMMODATION JV

09 Oct 2017

Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India's Tata Consultancy Services , in a move criticized by trade union Unite.

26 Sep 2017

Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India's Tata Consultancy Services , in a move criticised by trade union Unite.

26 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services

LONDON, Sept 26 Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India's Tata Consultancy Services, in a move criticised by trade union Unite.

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Unite Group says sales performance will deliver annual rental growth at mid to upper end of 3.0-3.5 pct expectations

* CURRENTLY 99% LET ACROSS ITS 49,000 BED PORTFOLIO FOR 2017/18 ACADEMIC YEAR

26 Sep 2017

Capita staff vote to strike over pension changes - Unite

Capita staff represented by trade union Unite have voted to go on strike for six days from Oct. 5 in protest against changes to the company's pension scheme, Unite said on Thursday.

21 Sep 2017

Bank of England reaches deal with union to end pay dispute

LONDON The Bank of England has settled a dispute over pay with staff that led to the central bank's first strike in more than 50 years, the BoE and the Unite trade union said on Tuesday.

05 Sep 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

