Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)

BRIEF-Giorgio Fedon & Figli to set up entity to unite leather division‍​ activities * AIMS TO ESTABLISH 100% CONTROLLED ENTITY TO UNITE ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO LEATHER DIVISION‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

CORRECTED-Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite Oct 16 Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.

BRIEF-Unite Group says USAF and LSAV ‍valuations up 1.6 pct in Q3 * UNITE GROUP PLC - ‍VALUATIONS RISE 1.6% IN Q3 QUARTERLY VALUATION UPDATE FOR UNITE UK STUDENT ACCOMMODATION FUND AND LONDON STUDENT ACCOMMODATION JV

UPDATE 1-Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services LONDON, Sept 26 Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India's Tata Consultancy Services, in a move criticised by trade union Unite.

BRIEF-Unite Group says sales performance will deliver annual rental growth at mid to upper end of 3.0-3.5 pct expectations * CURRENTLY 99% LET ACROSS ITS 49,000 BED PORTFOLIO FOR 2017/18 ACADEMIC YEAR

Capita staff vote to strike over pension changes - Unite Capita staff represented by trade union Unite have voted to go on strike for six days from Oct. 5 in protest against changes to the company's pension scheme, Unite said on Thursday.