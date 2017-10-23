Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)
701.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
701.00
--
--
--
--
667,893
728.50
541.57
BRIEF-Giorgio Fedon & Figli to set up entity to unite leather division activities
* AIMS TO ESTABLISH 100% CONTROLLED ENTITY TO UNITE ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO LEATHER DIVISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.
BRIEF-Unite Group says USAF and LSAV valuations up 1.6 pct in Q3
* UNITE GROUP PLC - VALUATIONS RISE 1.6% IN Q3 QUARTERLY VALUATION UPDATE FOR UNITE UK STUDENT ACCOMMODATION FUND AND LONDON STUDENT ACCOMMODATION JV
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India's Tata Consultancy Services , in a move criticized by trade union Unite.
UPDATE 1-Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services
LONDON, Sept 26 Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India's Tata Consultancy Services, in a move criticised by trade union Unite.
BRIEF-Unite Group says sales performance will deliver annual rental growth at mid to upper end of 3.0-3.5 pct expectations
* CURRENTLY 99% LET ACROSS ITS 49,000 BED PORTFOLIO FOR 2017/18 ACADEMIC YEAR
Capita staff vote to strike over pension changes - Unite
Capita staff represented by trade union Unite have voted to go on strike for six days from Oct. 5 in protest against changes to the company's pension scheme, Unite said on Thursday.
Bank of England reaches deal with union to end pay dispute
LONDON The Bank of England has settled a dispute over pay with staff that led to the central bank's first strike in more than 50 years, the BoE and the Unite trade union said on Tuesday.
