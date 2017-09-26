Edition:
United Kingdom

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)

UU.L on London Stock Exchange

840.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.50 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
842.00
Open
843.50
Day's High
849.00
Day's Low
839.00
Volume
1,510,877
Avg. Vol
2,262,673
52-wk High
1,078.00
52-wk Low
827.00

Chart for

About

United Utilities Group PLC is a water company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 55,000 hectares of land... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,881.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 681.89
Dividend: 25.92
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.45 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.21 10.90
ROE: -- 12.52 14.09

Latest News about UU.L

United Utilities sees higher first-half profit, revenue

United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.

26 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue

Sept 26 United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.

26 Sep 2017

United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue

Sept 26 United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.

26 Sep 2017

United Utilities pleads guilty to unclean water supply

July 19 British water company United Utilities said on Wednesday it had pleaded guilty to a charge of providing water that was unfit for human consumption from its water treatment unit in Preston, Lancashire.

19 Jul 2017

Oil weakness and investor nerves send FTSE to first quarterly loss in a year

LONDON Heavy losses on Friday sent the FTSE 100 to its widest monthly loss since September 2015, sealing its first negative quarter in more than a year as a tumultuous first half drew to a close.

30 Jun 2017

Oil weakness and investor nerves send Britain's FTSE 100 to first quarterly loss in a year

* UK blue chips set quarterly loss, worst month since Sep. 2015

30 Jun 2017

Britain's FTSE 100 set for biggest monthly loss since early 2016

LONDON, June 30 A drop among oil stocks, miners and by United Utilities kept the UK's top share index in negative territory on Friday as it headed for its biggest monthly loss since January 2016.

30 Jun 2017

United Utilities beats profit estimates, raises dividend

Britain's United Utilities Group Plc raised its dividend on Thursday after posting a better-than-expected annual operating profit helped by cost savings and new pricing regulations.

25 May 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's United Utilities beats profit estimates, raises dividend

May 25 Britain's United Utilities Group Plc raised its dividend on Thursday after posting a better-than-expected annual operating profit helped by cost savings and new pricing regulations.

25 May 2017
» More UU.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More UU.L Market Views