United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)

UPDATE 1-United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue Sept 26 United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.

United Utilities pleads guilty to unclean water supply July 19 British water company United Utilities said on Wednesday it had pleaded guilty to a charge of providing water that was unfit for human consumption from its water treatment unit in Preston, Lancashire.

Oil weakness and investor nerves send FTSE to first quarterly loss in a year LONDON Heavy losses on Friday sent the FTSE 100 to its widest monthly loss since September 2015, sealing its first negative quarter in more than a year as a tumultuous first half drew to a close.

Oil weakness and investor nerves send Britain's FTSE 100 to first quarterly loss in a year * UK blue chips set quarterly loss, worst month since Sep. 2015

Britain's FTSE 100 set for biggest monthly loss since early 2016 LONDON, June 30 A drop among oil stocks, miners and by United Utilities kept the UK's top share index in negative territory on Friday as it headed for its biggest monthly loss since January 2016.

United Utilities beats profit estimates, raises dividend Britain's United Utilities Group Plc raised its dividend on Thursday after posting a better-than-expected annual operating profit helped by cost savings and new pricing regulations.