Vakrangee Ltd (VAKR.NS)

VAKR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

549.30INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.35 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs552.65
Open
Rs550.00
Day's High
Rs552.00
Day's Low
Rs542.25
Volume
563,366
Avg. Vol
1,184,523
52-wk High
Rs558.20
52-wk Low
Rs233.05

About

Vakrangee Limited is a technology company. The Company's segments include e-Governance Projects and Vakrangee Kendra. The e-Governance Projects segment offers collection services, including payment of electricity, telephone and mobiles; recruitment application processing, including processing of applications for recruitment of... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.22
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs257,289.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 529.40
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about VAKR.NS

BRIEF-India's Vakrangee ties with Indusind Bank for Bharat Bill Payment System ​

* ‍Announces alliance with Indusind Bank Ltd for Bharat Bill Payment System ​

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Vakrangee June qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 1.68 billion rupees versus profit 1.21 billion rupees year ago

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Vakrangee March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago

30 May 2017
