Edition:
United Kingdom

Vale SA (VALE3.SA)

VALE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

32.71BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.24 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
R$ 32.95
Open
R$ 33.00
Day's High
R$ 33.20
Day's Low
R$ 32.64
Volume
11,948,700
Avg. Vol
13,983,790
52-wk High
R$ 37.28
52-wk Low
R$ 20.02

Chart for

About

Vale S.A. is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.56
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 169,724.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,304.69
Dividend: 0.91
Yield (%): 2.91

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about VALE3.SA

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale reports record iron ore output in Q3

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 Brazil's Vale SA , the world's largest iron ore producer, said on Thursday its production in the third quarter hit a fresh quarterly record, boosted by a ramp-up at its S11D mine.

19 Oct 2017

Brazil's Vale reports record iron ore output in Q3

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 Brazil's Vale SA , the world's largest iron ore producer, said on Thursday that its output in the third quarter rose 3.3 percent compared with the same period last year to hit a fresh quarterly record of 95.1 million tonnes.

19 Oct 2017

Brazil miner Vale seals share conversion, elects new board members

RIO DE JANEIRO The remaining preferred shareholders of Brazil's Vale SA on Wednesday voted to accept a plan obliging them to convert their shares into a single stock class, finalizing a process that is part of the miner's bid to improve corporate governance.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil miner Vale seals share conversion, elects new board members

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 18 The remaining preferred shareholders of Brazil's Vale SA on Wednesday voted to accept a plan obliging them to convert their shares into a single stock class, finalizing a process that is part of the miner's bid to improve corporate governance.

18 Oct 2017

REFILE-Fire disrupts Vale Fertilizantes plant in Brazil

BRASILIA, Sept 21 A fire disrupted operations at a Vale Fertilizantes plant in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais on Thursday, the company said.

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Vale sees net debt falling to $14-16 bln by year end

* Brazil's mining company Vale says measures to improve iron ore price realization should add $400-600 million to adjusted Ebitda in 2nd half 2017 - presentation

20 Sep 2017

REFILE-Brazil mining reform is raising costs for industry - Vale exec

BELO HORIZONTE, Sept 18 Mining reforms in Brazil are raising the cost of operating without generating increased interest in investing in the sector, an executive for world's largest iron ore producer Vale said on Monday.

18 Sep 2017

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency falls as Temer faces fresh graft probe

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 The Brazilian real plunged on Tuesday as a Supreme Court judge authorized a fresh investigation into beleaguered President Michel Temer for suspected corruption.

13 Sep 2017

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency weaker as Temer falls under police suspicion

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 12 The Brazilian real weakened on Tuesday after police said they suspected President Michel Temer, alongside a group of close aides from his party, participated in illegal acts. In a report on Monday, police said there were indications that Temer and the so-called "Gang of the Lower House" might have engaged in active and passive corruption acts, fraud and other crimes. The report could provide additional evidence for a second forma

12 Sep 2017

Brazil's Vale redeems $1 bln in debt, announces $750 mln tender offer

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 Brazilian miner Vale SA redeemed $1 billion worth of 2019 bonds issued through a subsidiary abroad and announced a tender offer for up to $750 million worth of debt maturing in 2020, according to a securities filing on Monday.

28 Aug 2017
» More VALE3.SA News

Competitors

  Price Chg
BHP Billiton Limited (BHP.AX) $26.54 +0.05
Rio Tinto plc (RIO.L) 3,586.00 --
Xstrata Ltd (XTA.L) -- --
Arconic Inc (ARNC.N) $24.35 -2.82
Arconic Inc (ARNC_p.A) $90.25 -0.25
Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY.OL) kr60.45 --
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (KIOJ.J) 27,435.00 --
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSNA3.SA) R$ 9.84 -0.32
Aurubis AG (NAFG.DE) €68.84 --
Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd (600362.SS) ¥18.54 +0.43

Earnings vs. Estimates