Compania Sud Americana de Vapores SA (VAP.SN)
VAP.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange
36.75CLP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.46 (+4.14%)
Prev Close
$35.29
Open
$35.30
Day's High
$36.87
Day's Low
$35.30
Volume
161,244,412
Avg. Vol
82,014,430
52-wk High
$36.87
52-wk Low
$11.86
About
Compania Sud Americana de Vapores SA (CSAV) is a Chile-based company engaged in the marine freight sector. The Company’s activities are structured in two business segments: Containers transportation and Other transportation services. The Containers transportation division provides sea freight transportation services through its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,267,194.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|36,796.88
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.78
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-4.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-12.61
|14.09