Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)
VARB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
495.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Varun Beverages Limited is engaged in manufacturing, selling, bottling and distribution of beverages of Pepsi brand. The Company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water. PepsiCo CSD brands produced and sold by... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs94,677.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|182.51
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.95
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.49
|14.09
BRIEF-Varun Beverages approves intent to enter into agreement to buy PepsiCo India's territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh
* Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to buy PepsiCo India's previously franchised territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh
BRIEF-Varun Beverages sets up unit in Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing Pepsi products
* Says has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at Uttar Pradesh, commercial production has started Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIfESj) Further company coverage: