Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)

VARB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

495.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs494.55
Open
Rs497.00
Day's High
Rs498.95
Day's Low
Rs494.00
Volume
7,189
Avg. Vol
88,686
52-wk High
Rs573.40
52-wk Low
Rs340.00

Varun Beverages Limited is engaged in manufacturing, selling, bottling and distribution of beverages of Pepsi brand. The Company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water. PepsiCo CSD brands produced and sold by... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs94,677.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 182.51
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.95 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.29 10.90
ROE: -- 8.49 14.09

Latest News about VARB.NS

BRIEF-Varun Beverages approves intent to enter into agreement to buy PepsiCo India's territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

* Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to buy PepsiCo India's previously franchised territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Varun Beverages sets up unit in Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing Pepsi products

* Says has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at Uttar Pradesh, commercial production has started Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIfESj) Further company coverage:

04 May 2017
