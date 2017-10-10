Edition:
Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS)

VDAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

333.65INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.45 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs329.20
Open
Rs331.45
Day's High
Rs339.25
Day's Low
Rs330.35
Volume
9,699,053
Avg. Vol
9,788,268
52-wk High
Rs339.25
52-wk Low
Rs192.20

Vedanta Limited is a natural resource company engaged in the business of manufacturing copper and copper products, and aluminum and aluminum products. The Company's segments include Copper, which consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod and anode slime, including from purchased concentrate and... (more)

Beta: 1.45
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,216,080.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,717.19
Dividend: 17.70
Yield (%): 5.95

P/E (TTM): -- 3,559.40 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.22 10.90
ROE: -- 0.34 14.09

