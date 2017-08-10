Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)
VENK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,316.35INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.35 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs2,322.70
Open
Rs2,334.90
Day's High
Rs2,385.95
Day's Low
Rs2,305.15
Volume
70,992
Avg. Vol
265,517
52-wk High
Rs2,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs397.15
About
Venky's (India) Limited is engaged in the production of day-old layer and broiler chicks for the poultry markets of North India. The Company offers a range of products, such as day old commercial chicks, grown up commercial broiler, refined oil and de-oiled cake for poultry feed. Its segments include Poultry and Poultry... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.28
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs33,989.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14.09
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|0.25
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.46
|14.09
BRIEF-Venky's (India) June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 519.5 million rupees versus profit of 409.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Venky's (India) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago