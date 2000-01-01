Vesuvius India Ltd (VESU.NS)
VESU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,301.70INR
10:59am BST
1,301.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-15.55 (-1.18%)
Rs-15.55 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs1,317.25
Rs1,317.25
Open
Rs1,318.40
Rs1,318.40
Day's High
Rs1,320.00
Rs1,320.00
Day's Low
Rs1,297.00
Rs1,297.00
Volume
3,566
3,566
Avg. Vol
15,081
15,081
52-wk High
Rs1,490.00
Rs1,490.00
52-wk Low
Rs991.00
Rs991.00
About
Vesuvius India Limited is engaged in manufacturing and trading of refractory goods. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, trading and sale of refractories. The Company provides services in relation to refractory goods. The Company has operations in India and caters to both domestic and international markets. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs27,664.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.30
|Dividend:
|6.50
|Yield (%):
|0.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09