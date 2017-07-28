Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.TO)
VET.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
42.52CAD
23 Oct 2017
42.52CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.12 (-0.28%)
$-0.12 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$42.64
$42.64
Open
$42.84
$42.84
Day's High
$42.99
$42.99
Day's Low
$42.47
$42.47
Volume
186,770
186,770
Avg. Vol
385,709
385,709
52-wk High
$58.98
$58.98
52-wk Low
$38.33
$38.33
About
Vermilion Energy Inc. produces oil and gas, and focuses on the acquisition, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, the Europe and Australia. Its segments include Canada, which includes production and assets focused in West Pembina near Drayton Valley, Alberta and Northgate in southeast Saskatchewa... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,128.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|118.72
|Dividend:
|0.22
|Yield (%):
|5.97
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower ahead of GDP data
July 28 Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) data that will shed light on the health of the economy.
BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017
* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017
BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Vermilion Energy enters into partnership in Corrib
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Vermilion Energy Inc. announce strategic partnership in Corrib
BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc Q1 FFO per share C$1.21
* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017