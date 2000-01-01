V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)
VGUA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
197.70INR
11:29am BST
197.70INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.20 (+1.65%)
Rs3.20 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs194.50
Rs194.50
Open
Rs196.45
Rs196.45
Day's High
Rs199.30
Rs199.30
Day's Low
Rs195.75
Rs195.75
Volume
1,498,321
1,498,321
Avg. Vol
895,216
895,216
52-wk High
Rs220.85
Rs220.85
52-wk Low
Rs108.64
Rs108.64
About
V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) is an India-based company engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling of electronic products. The Company's segments include Electronics, Electrical/Electro Mechanical and Others. V-Guard's Electronics segment includes products, such as voltage stabilizers, uninterruptible power supply... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs81,002.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|424.65
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|0.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09