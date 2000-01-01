Edition:
United Kingdom

V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)

VGUA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

197.70INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.20 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs194.50
Open
Rs196.45
Day's High
Rs199.30
Day's Low
Rs195.75
Volume
1,498,321
Avg. Vol
895,216
52-wk High
Rs220.85
52-wk Low
Rs108.64

Chart for

About

V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) is an India-based company engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling of electronic products. The Company's segments include Electronics, Electrical/Electro Mechanical and Others. V-Guard's Electronics segment includes products, such as voltage stabilizers, uninterruptible power supply... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs81,002.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 424.65
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 0.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates