Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII.TO)

VII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

18.06CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.26 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
$18.32
Open
$18.32
Day's High
$18.38
Day's Low
$17.90
Volume
628,816
Avg. Vol
899,100
52-wk High
$32.90
52-wk Low
$16.35

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of tight and shale hydrocarbon resource plays. The Company focuses... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $7,110.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 354.45
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about VII.TO

BRIEF-Seven Generations prices senior unsecured notes

* Priced an offering of US$700 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 5.375% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Seven Generations launches tender offer for 8.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Seven Generations launches tender offer for any and all of its 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2020

25 Sep 2017

Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch

SAN FRANCISCO When Apple Inc unveils new iPhones on Tuesday at its Apple Park "spaceship" campus, there may be important clues for the watchers of seven semiconductor stocks.

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q2 production 165,200 boe/d

* Seven Generations Q2 funds from operations up 36% to $268.1 million, or 73 cents per share

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance

* Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln

* Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion

12 Jun 2017

