Vilmorin & Cie SA (VILM.PA)
VILM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
80.45EUR
3:51pm BST
80.45EUR
3:51pm BST
Change (% chg)
€1.18 (+1.49%)
€1.18 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
€79.27
€79.27
Open
€79.50
€79.50
Day's High
€80.50
€80.50
Day's Low
€79.06
€79.06
Volume
17,796
17,796
Avg. Vol
7,054
7,054
52-wk High
€82.71
€82.71
52-wk Low
€52.50
€52.50
About
Vilmorin & Cie SA is engaged in the production, marketing and sale of vegetable and crop seeds for agricultural production and market gardeners. The Vegetable seeds division is involved in the production and sale of vegetable seeds under the brand names, such as Hazera-Nickerson, Vilmorin SA, HM.Clause and Mikado Kyowa Seed,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,585.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.83
|Dividend:
|1.10
|Yield (%):
|1.45
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.46
|14.09
Vilmorin sees GMO maize opening in China in wake of Syngenta
PARIS, Oct 19 Vilmorin expects China to end a ban on growing genetically modified crops after ChemChina's takeover of Syngenta, potentially benefiting Vilmorin due to a maize licensing deal it has with Syngenta.
BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie FY consolidated net profit up at 90.1 million euros
* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 118.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 100.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie Q4 sales raise up 2.5%
* OUTLOOK FOR 2016-2017: INCREASE IN CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE AND STRONG GROWTH IN RESULTS
BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie 9-month sales rise to 1.07 billion euros
* 9-Month sales EUR 1.07 billion ($1.17 billion) versus EUR 989.8 million year ago