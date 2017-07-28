Edition:
V I P Industries Ltd (VIPI.NS)

VIPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

270.65INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.80 (+2.19%)
Prev Close
Rs264.85
Open
Rs263.50
Day's High
Rs273.45
Day's Low
Rs263.10
Volume
251,475
Avg. Vol
523,433
52-wk High
Rs276.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.10

About

V.I.P. Industries Ltd. (VIP) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of hard luggages and soft luggages. The Company operates through two segments: Luggage, Bags & Accessories, and Furniture. The Company has manufacturing facilities at various locations across India. The Company has a range of brands... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs37,003.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 141.32
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 0.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about VIPI.NS

BRIEF-VIP Industries appoints Dilip G. Piramal as chairman & MD

* V I P Industries - appointment of Dilip G. Piramal as the chairman & managing director

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's V I P Industries March-qtr consol profit rises

* March quarter consol net profit 189.2 million rupees versus profit 129.2 million rupees year ago

18 May 2017
