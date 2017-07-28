V I P Industries Ltd (VIPI.NS)
VIPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
270.65INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.80 (+2.19%)
Prev Close
Rs264.85
Open
Rs263.50
Day's High
Rs273.45
Day's Low
Rs263.10
Volume
251,475
Avg. Vol
523,433
52-wk High
Rs276.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.10
About
V.I.P. Industries Ltd. (VIP) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of hard luggages and soft luggages. The Company operates through two segments: Luggage, Bags & Accessories, and Furniture. The Company has manufacturing facilities at various locations across India. The Company has a range of brands... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs37,003.94
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|141.32
|Dividend:
|1.60
|Yield (%):
|0.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09
BRIEF-VIP Industries appoints Dilip G. Piramal as chairman & MD
* V I P Industries - appointment of Dilip G. Piramal as the chairman & managing director
BRIEF-India's V I P Industries March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 189.2 million rupees versus profit 129.2 million rupees year ago