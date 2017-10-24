Viscofan SA (VIS.MC)
VIS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
50.90EUR
24 Oct 2017
50.90EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€50.90
€50.90
Open
€50.89
€50.89
Day's High
€51.05
€51.05
Day's Low
€50.86
€50.86
Volume
5,364
5,364
Avg. Vol
90,280
90,280
52-wk High
€56.13
€56.13
52-wk Low
€41.83
€41.83
About
Viscofan SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the packaging industry, mainly for meat products. The Company focuses on the manufacture and distribution of artificial castings, as well as plastic films that are used for separation of sliced food. Its products range includes cellulose, collagen, fibrous and plastic castings. In... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,398.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|46.60
|Dividend:
|0.87
|Yield (%):
|2.80
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.12
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.64
|14.09