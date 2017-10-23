Edition:
Vitro SAB de CV (VITROA.MX)

VITROA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

73.55MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$73.55
Open
$75.99
Day's High
$75.99
Day's Low
$73.54
Volume
11,885
Avg. Vol
84,496
52-wk High
$82.84
52-wk Low
$53.50

Chart for

About

Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. is a glass producer in Mexico. The Company, through its subsidiary companies, produces, processes, distributes and markets a range of glass products. It operates through two segments: Glass containers, which includes glass containers, precision components, as well as machinery and molds for the glass... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.09
Market Cap(Mil.): $36,965.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 483.57
Dividend: 0.97
Yield (%): 1.28

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Competitors

  Price Chg
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (SGOB.PA) €50.86 --
Asahi Glass Co Ltd (5201.T) ¥4,335 -10.00

Earnings vs. Estimates