Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

VIV.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.48EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.34 (-1.61%)
Prev Close
€20.82
Open
€20.74
Day's High
€20.77
Day's Low
€20.43
Volume
4,118,012
Avg. Vol
3,423,479
52-wk High
€21.62
52-wk Low
€15.96

Chart for

About

Vivendi SA is a France-based company engaged in media and content businesses. It operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. It operates through several segments. Its Universal Music Group segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): €27,327.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,291.47
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 1.89

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -3.20 10.90
ROE: -- -3.49 14.09

Latest News about VIV.PA

Mediaset has not yet received draft for accord with Vivendi-board member

MILAN, Oct 23 The board of Mediaset has not yet received a draft for a potential agreement with France's media group Vivendi over a failed pay-TV deal, a board member of the Italian private broadcaster said on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture

MILAN The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.

20 Oct 2017

Telecom Italia's network should be spun off and listed - minister

ROME Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Friday that Telecom Italia's (TIM) fixed-line network should be spun off from the rest of the company and listed.

20 Oct 2017

Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

20 Oct 2017

Exclusive - China's Orient Hontai in deal to take control of Spain's Imagina

MADRID China's Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion (758.67 million pounds), the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.

18 Oct 2017

