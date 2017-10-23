Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Mediaset has not yet received draft for accord with Vivendi-board member MILAN, Oct 23 The board of Mediaset has not yet received a draft for a potential agreement with France's media group Vivendi over a failed pay-TV deal, a board member of the Italian private broadcaster said on Monday.

Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture MILAN The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.

Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture MILAN, Oct 20 The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.

Telecom Italia's network should be spun off and listed - minister ROME Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Friday that Telecom Italia's (TIM) fixed-line network should be spun off from the rest of the company and listed.

UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia's network should be spun off and listed - minister ROME, Oct 20 Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Friday that Telecom Italia's (TIM) fixed-line network should be spun off from the rest of the company and listed.

Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 20 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-China's Orient Hontai in deal to take control of Spain's Imagina MADRID, Oct 17 China's Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion, the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.

Exclusive - China's Orient Hontai in deal to take control of Spain's Imagina MADRID China's Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion (758.67 million pounds), the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.

Exclusive: China's Orient Hontai in deal to take control of Spain's Imagina MADRID China's Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion, the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.