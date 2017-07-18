Vukile Property Fund Ltd (VKEJ.J)
VKEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,961.00ZAc
2:57pm BST
1,961.00ZAc
2:57pm BST
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.20%)
-4.00 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
1,965.00
1,965.00
Open
1,963.00
1,963.00
Day's High
1,969.00
1,969.00
Day's Low
1,959.00
1,959.00
Volume
406,933
406,933
Avg. Vol
1,175,161
1,175,161
52-wk High
2,090.00
2,090.00
52-wk Low
1,650.00
1,650.00
About
Vukile Property Fund Limited is a property holding and investment company through the direct and indirect ownership of immovable property. The Company's objective is to invest in properties with contractual cash flows for long-term sustainability and capital appreciation, to growing income distributions for linked unitholders.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R15,092.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|758.04
|Dividend:
|89.10
|Yield (%):
|7.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09
BRIEF-Vukile proposes equity raise of 500 mln rand
* Company proposes an equity raise of approximately 500 mln rand through issue of new shares
BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund says currently in negotiations
* Currently in negotiations, which if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on price of company's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund posts FY profit after tax 1.5 bln rand
* Group's net profit after tax for year ended 31 March 2017 amounted to 1.5 billion rand (March 2016: 1.6 billion rand)