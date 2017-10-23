Edition:
Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA (VLID3.SA)

VLID3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

19.13BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.57 (-2.89%)
Prev Close
R$ 19.70
Open
R$ 19.63
Day's High
R$ 19.70
Day's Low
R$ 19.04
Volume
706,900
Avg. Vol
632,341
52-wk High
R$ 27.35
52-wk Low
R$ 14.73

Chart for

About

Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the provision of printed services. The Company's activities are divided into four business segments: Means of payment, Identification, Telecommunications and Digital certification. The Means of payment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 1,495.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 71.22
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 3.33

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.09 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.23 10.90
ROE: -- 3.57 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates