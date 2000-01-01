Edition:
United Kingdom

Vallourec SA (VLLP.PA)

VLLP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

4.51EUR
4:01pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
€4.55
Open
€4.51
Day's High
€4.55
Day's Low
€4.42
Volume
3,817,516
Avg. Vol
4,860,147
52-wk High
€7.47
52-wk Low
€3.80

Chart for

About

Vallourec SA is a France-based company, which specializes in the production of seamless and welded steel tube products for industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products. For the oil and gas industry, it designs and develops a comprehensive range of products including seamless... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.98
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,156.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 451.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 84.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.65 10.90
ROE: -- 5.52 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates