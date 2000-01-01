Vallourec SA (VLLP.PA)
VLLP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
4.51EUR
4:01pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Vallourec SA is a France-based company, which specializes in the production of seamless and welded steel tube products for industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products. For the oil and gas industry, it designs and develops a comprehensive range of products including seamless... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,156.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|451.24
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|84.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.65
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.52
|14.09