V-mart Retail Ltd (VMAR.NS)
VMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,393.65INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-23.30 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
Rs1,416.95
Open
Rs1,416.25
Day's High
Rs1,430.00
Day's Low
Rs1,385.25
Volume
18,623
Avg. Vol
41,571
52-wk High
Rs1,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs442.80
About
V-Mart Retail Limited retails readymade garments and accessories. The Company is engaged in value retailing through the chain of stores situated at various places in India. It operates through Retail Sales segment. It offers products across three verticals, which include apparel, general merchandise (non-apparel and home mart)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs26,118.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|18.10
|Dividend:
|1.25
|Yield (%):
|0.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|63.43
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.92
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.46
|14.09