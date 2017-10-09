Edition:
United Kingdom

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)

VOD.L on London Stock Exchange

216.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
216.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
56,209,126
52-wk High
233.90
52-wk Low
186.50

Chart for

About

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company's business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.25
Market Cap(Mil.): £57,722.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 27,087.86
Dividend: 8.95
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Latest News about VOD.L

Two-year Brexit transition is assured, May tells business chiefs - source

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May told business leaders on Monday that they could be certain there would be a two-year transition period after Britain's exit from the European Union, a source told Reuters.

09 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Two-year Brexit transition is assured, UK PM May tells business chiefs - source

LONDON, Oct 9 Prime Minister Theresa May told business leaders on Monday that they could be certain there would be a two-year transition period after Britain's exit from the European Union, a source told Reuters.

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Vodafone Group ‍announces new brand positioning strategy​

* ‍ANNOUNCED SIGNIFICANT EVOLUTION OF ITS BRAND POSITIONING STRATEGY, STRAPLINE AND VISUAL IDENTITY WORLDWIDE ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

05 Oct 2017

'The future is exciting. Ready?' asks Vodafone in new ad push

LONDON "The future is exciting. Ready?", Vodafone is asking in a new campaign it hopes will capture a sense of optimism about technology, an association mobile operators have to some extent lost in recent years to the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.

05 Oct 2017

'The future is exciting. Ready?' asks Vodafone in new ad push

LONDON "The future is exciting. Ready?", Vodafone is asking in a new campaign it hopes will capture a sense of optimism about technology, an association mobile operators have to some extent lost in recent years to the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.

05 Oct 2017

'The future is exciting. Ready?' asks Vodafone in new ad push

LONDON, Oct 5 "The future is exciting. Ready?", Vodafone is asking in a new campaign it hopes will capture a sense of optimism about technology, an association mobile operators have to some extent lost in recent years to the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission launches abuse of dominance investigation against Vodacom​‍​

* LAUNCHES ABUSE OF DOMINANCE INVESTIGATION AGAINST VODACOM​‍​

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises

* Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Vodafone group agrees to enterprise licensing agreement with VMware

* Vodafone Group agrees to enterprise licensing agreement with VMware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Sep 2017

Vodafone to spend 2 billion euros on German fiber network

LONDON/FRANKFURT Vodafone is to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) on providing new ultra fast fiber broadband connections to homes and businesses in Germany, throwing down the gauntlet to rivals, including former state-owned monopoly Deutsche Telekom.

11 Sep 2017
» More VOD.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More VOD.L Market Views