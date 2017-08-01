Edition:
Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)

VOLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

537.95INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.90 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs543.85
Open
Rs543.85
Day's High
Rs544.80
Day's Low
Rs531.75
Volume
589,586
Avg. Vol
1,256,221
52-wk High
Rs565.00
52-wk Low
Rs287.15

Chart for

About

Voltas Limited is an air conditioning and engineering company. The Company is engaged in room air conditioners, contract revenue, commercial refrigeration products and sale of services. The Company's segments include Electro-mechanical Projects and Services; Engineering Products and Services; Unitary Cooling Products for Comfort... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.27
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs174,905.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 330.88
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 0.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about VOLT.NS

BRIEF-Sharp India says co not involved in any negotiation in relation to its AC manufacturing plant in Pune

* Sharp India ltd clarifies on news item "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant in Pune".

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Voltas says no proposal approved regarding buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant

* Voltas Ltd clarifies on news item "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant in Pune"

01 Aug 2017

Fitch Affirms Arcelik at 'BB+', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arcelik A.S.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and National Long-Term rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Arcelik's senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Arcelik will maintain FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.5x in the medium term despite increased expa

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Arcelik to set up JV with Voltas for production and sale of home appliances in India

* A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ARDUTCH BV, PARENT COMPANY KOÇ HOLDING AND; VOLTAS LIMITED AND TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED, TATA GROUP COMPANIES BASED IN INDIA,

23 May 2017
