Koninklijke Vopak NV (VOPA.AS)
VOPA.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
36.67EUR
9:33am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.13 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
€36.54
Open
€36.53
Day's High
€36.76
Day's Low
€36.49
Volume
62,789
Avg. Vol
478,499
52-wk High
€47.89
52-wk Low
€34.85
About
Koninklijke Vopak NV is a company based in the Netherlands engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. The Company offers storage and transshipment solutions at 74 tank terminals in 27 countries. The Company is organized into four regional divisions and a separate... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€4,674.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|127.84
|Dividend:
|1.05
|Yield (%):
|2.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.36
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.55
|14.09
BRIEF-Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada
BRIEF-Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada
Vopak and Exmar call off FSRU deal
Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak and tanker operator Exmar said on Wednesday that they had decided not to pursue the acquisition by Vopak of Exmar's participation in Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) assets.