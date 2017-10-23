Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE)

Union demands VW workers in Germany get 6 percent pay rise FRANKFURT Germany's biggest labour union called on Tuesday for a 6 percent pay rise for Volkswagen workers in the carmaker's home market.

Fitch Affirms Volkswagen Bank RUS LLC's Bond at 'BBB+' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based Volkswagen Bank RUS LLC's (VWBR) domestic rouble bond (10th series, ISIN number RU000A0JWMT4) at 'BBB+'. The issue benefits from recourse to VWBR's German parent, Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VWFS AG). Should VWBR fail to make a coupon or principal payment under the terms of the bonds, bondholders would benefit from a public irrevocable offer (PIO) that would allow

EU raids Daimler and VW in widening cartel inquiry HAMBURG/BERLIN European Union and German antitrust officials searched the offices of Daimler and Volkswagen on Monday, widening an inquiry into alleged collusion.

U.S. regulators approve fix for 38,000 VW 3.0-liter diesel SUVs WASHINGTON U.S. and California regulators have approved a fix for about 38,000 Volkswagen AG 3.0-liter vehicles with potential excess emissions, a decision that could save the automaker more than $1 billion (757.81 million pounds), according to a letter made public on Monday.

Fiat emissions probe centers on several models - letter PARIS A French judicial inquiry into Fiat Chrysler (FCA) over suspected emissions-test cheating centers on whether the carmaker misled buyers of Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Lancia cars about emissions levels, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

