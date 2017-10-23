Edition:
United Kingdom

Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE)

VOWG.DE on Xetra

150.70EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€2.10 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
€148.60
Open
€148.00
Day's High
€150.70
Day's Low
€147.50
Volume
69,865
Avg. Vol
91,843
52-wk High
€157.40
52-wk Low
€123.25

Chart for

About

Volkswagen AG is engaged in developing vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles, in particular passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. The Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.57
Market Cap(Mil.): €73,207.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 501.30
Dividend: 2.06
Yield (%): 1.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about VOWG.DE

Union demands VW workers in Germany get 6 percent pay rise

FRANKFURT Germany's biggest labour union called on Tuesday for a 6 percent pay rise for Volkswagen workers in the carmaker's home market.

3:50pm BST

Union demands VW workers in Germany get 6 percent pay rise

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 Germany's biggest labour union called on Tuesday for a 6 percent pay rise for Volkswagen workers in the carmaker's home market.

3:47pm BST

Fitch Affirms Volkswagen Bank RUS LLC's Bond at 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based Volkswagen Bank RUS LLC's (VWBR) domestic rouble bond (10th series, ISIN number RU000A0JWMT4) at 'BBB+'. The issue benefits from recourse to VWBR's German parent, Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VWFS AG). Should VWBR fail to make a coupon or principal payment under the terms of the bonds, bondholders would benefit from a public irrevocable offer (PIO) that would allow

12:12pm BST

EU raids Daimler and VW in widening cartel inquiry

HAMBURG/BERLIN European Union and German antitrust officials searched the offices of Daimler and Volkswagen on Monday, widening an inquiry into alleged collusion.

23 Oct 2017

U.S. regulators approve fix for 38,000 VW 3.0-liter diesel SUVs

WASHINGTON U.S. and California regulators have approved a fix for about 38,000 Volkswagen AG 3.0-liter vehicles with potential excess emissions, a decision that could save the automaker more than $1 billion (757.81 million pounds), according to a letter made public on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

U.S. regulators approve fix for 38,000 VW 3.0-liter diesel SUVs

WASHINGTON U.S. and California regulators have approved a fix for about 38,000 Volkswagen AG 3.0-liter vehicles with potential excess emissions, a decision that could save the automaker more than $1 billion, according to a letter made public on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-U.S. regulators approve fix for 38,000 VW 3.0-liter diesel SUVs

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 U.S. and California regulators have approved a fix for about 38,000 Volkswagen AG 3.0-liter vehicles with potential excess emissions, a decision that could save the automaker more than $1 billion, according to a letter made public on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

Fiat emissions probe centers on several models - letter

PARIS A French judicial inquiry into Fiat Chrysler (FCA) over suspected emissions-test cheating centers on whether the carmaker misled buyers of Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Lancia cars about emissions levels, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

23 Oct 2017

Fiat emissions probe centers on several models: letter

PARIS A French judicial inquiry into Fiat Chrysler (FCA) over suspected emissions-test cheating centers on whether the carmaker misled buyers of Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Lancia cars about emissions levels, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Fiat emissions probe centres on several models -letter

* Investigators suspect attempt to hinder their work (Adds Fiat Chrysler France comment in paragraph 3-4)

23 Oct 2017
» More VOWG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates