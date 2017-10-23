Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE)

EU raids Daimler and VW in widening cartel inquiry HAMBURG/BERLIN European Union and German antitrust officials searched the offices of Daimler and Volkswagen on Monday, widening an inquiry into alleged collusion.

U.S. regulators approve fix for 38,000 VW 3.0-liter diesel SUVs WASHINGTON U.S. and California regulators have approved a fix for about 38,000 Volkswagen AG 3.0-liter vehicles with potential excess emissions, a decision that could save the automaker more than $1 billion (757.81 million pounds), according to a letter made public on Monday.

Fiat emissions probe centers on several models - letter PARIS A French judicial inquiry into Fiat Chrysler (FCA) over suspected emissions-test cheating centers on whether the carmaker misled buyers of Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Lancia cars about emissions levels, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

UPDATE 2-Fiat emissions probe centres on several models -letter * Investigators suspect attempt to hinder their work (Adds Fiat Chrysler France comment in paragraph 3-4)

FACTBOX-Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling TOKYO, Oct 20 Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.