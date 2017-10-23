Edition:
Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE)

VOWG_p.DE on Xetra

142.45EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.25 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
€142.20
Open
€142.20
Day's High
€142.60
Day's Low
€141.90
Volume
32,904
Avg. Vol
1,144,747
52-wk High
€156.55
52-wk Low
€113.40

Volkswagen AG is engaged in developing vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles, in particular passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. The Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.57
Market Cap(Mil.): €73,207.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 501.30
Dividend: 2.06
Yield (%): 1.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about VOWG_p.DE

EU raids Daimler and VW in widening cartel inquiry

HAMBURG/BERLIN European Union and German antitrust officials searched the offices of Daimler and Volkswagen on Monday, widening an inquiry into alleged collusion.

23 Oct 2017

U.S. regulators approve fix for 38,000 VW 3.0-liter diesel SUVs

WASHINGTON U.S. and California regulators have approved a fix for about 38,000 Volkswagen AG 3.0-liter vehicles with potential excess emissions, a decision that could save the automaker more than $1 billion (757.81 million pounds), according to a letter made public on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

Fiat emissions probe centers on several models - letter

PARIS A French judicial inquiry into Fiat Chrysler (FCA) over suspected emissions-test cheating centers on whether the carmaker misled buyers of Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Lancia cars about emissions levels, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

23 Oct 2017

FACTBOX-Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO, Oct 20 Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

20 Oct 2017

Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO, Oct 19 Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

19 Oct 2017
