V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)
VREL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
521.10INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs15.85 (+3.14%)
Prev Close
Rs505.25
Open
Rs507.00
Day's High
Rs532.80
Day's Low
Rs503.00
Volume
424,979
Avg. Vol
335,332
52-wk High
Rs548.80
52-wk Low
Rs94.30
About
V2 Retail Limited is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of retail sales of garments, textiles, accessories and consumer durables products in India. The Company carries on the business as trader, dealer, agent, distributor, consignor, consignee, retailer, job work, scourer, spinner, weaver, finisher, dyer,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs13,554.96
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|30.92
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.71
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.07
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.71
|14.09
BRIEF-V2 Retail approves appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO
* Says approved appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO Source text: http://bit.ly/2yrihyx Further company coverage:
BRIEF-V2 Retail to issue 2 mln shares at 380 rupees each to non-promoter
* Says approved issue and allotment of shares up to 2 million to member of non-promoter group at 380 rupees each Source text: http://bit.ly/2fgbOwL Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's V2 Retail June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 86.8 million rupees versus 46.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-V2 Retail appoints Vipin Kaushik as CFO
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-V2 Retail CFO Varun Singh resigns
* Says Varun Singh resigns as CFO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qetBYy Further company coverage: