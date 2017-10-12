Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO)
15.22CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.11 (-0.72%)
$15.33
$15.34
$15.46
$15.14
949,861
1,361,741
$32.50
$11.20
About
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,024.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|347.33
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Ortho Dermatologics, unit of Valeant, announces two-year findings from pivotal phase 3 study of Siliq injection data demonstrating long-term efficacy profile
* Ortho Dermatologics announces two-year findings from pivotal phase 3 study of Siliq™ (brodalumab) injection data demonstrating long-term efficacy profile
BRIEF-Valeant announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes
* Valeant announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes
BRIEF-Valeant commences cash tender offers for up to $1 bln outstanding principal amount
* Valeant and one of its subsidiaries commence cash tender offers for up to $1,000,000,000 outstanding principal amount
BRIEF-Valeant announces launch of private offering of senior secured notes
* Valeant announces launch of private offering of senior secured notes
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals completes sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals
Sept 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals provides update on Canadian regulatory filing about future financing plans
* Valeant pharmaceuticals provides update on canadian regulatory filing about future financing plans
BRIEF-Ortho Dermatologics submits NDA to U.S. FDA for psoriasis treatment IDP-118
* Ortho dermatologics submits new drug application to the u.s. Food and drug administration for psoriasis treatment idp-118
BRIEF-Valeant director Richard Deschutter reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock
* Valeant director Richard Deschutter reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Aug. 21 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Valeant receives FDA confirmation of inspection for Tampa facility
* Valeant receives FDA confirmation of voluntary action indicated (VAI) inspection classification for tampa facility
BRIEF-Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in Pfizer, ups in Valeant
* Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in Pfizer- SEC filing
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD.OQ)
|$80.17
|-1.04
|Allergan, Inc. (AGN.N)
|$187.77
|-0.51
|Shire PLC (SHP.L)
|3,672.50
|-5.00
|Shire PLC (3159084.L)
|--
|--
|Forest Laboratories, Inc. (FRX.N)
|--
|--