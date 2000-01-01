VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VST.NS)
VST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,185.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.40 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs2,191.45
Open
Rs2,172.00
Day's High
Rs2,207.90
Day's Low
Rs2,168.00
Volume
8,453
Avg. Vol
11,368
52-wk High
Rs2,495.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,668.70
About
VST Tillers Tractors Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of power tiller and tractor. The Company operates through the manufacturing and trading of agriculture machinery segment. Its products include rice transplanter, power reaper, engines, precision/auto components and agriculture implements. Its power tillers include... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs18,827.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8.64
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|0.69
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.75
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.80
|14.09