Edition:
United Kingdom

VST Industries Ltd (VSTI.NS)

VSTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,011.05INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-99.00 (-3.18%)
Prev Close
Rs3,110.05
Open
Rs3,092.10
Day's High
Rs3,129.00
Day's Low
Rs3,000.00
Volume
11,415
Avg. Vol
3,575
52-wk High
Rs3,875.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,066.65

Chart for

About

VST Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacture of cigarettes containing tobacco and unmanufactured tobacco. The Company operates through tobacco and other related products segment. The Company's geographical segments include within India and outside India. The Company has a manufacturing... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs44,325.26
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 15.44
Dividend: 75.00
Yield (%): 2.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 34.09 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 41.07 10.90
ROE: -- 43.76 14.09

Latest News about VSTI.NS

BRIEF-India's VST Industries June-qtr PAT falls

* June quarter PAT 397.9 million rupees versus 437.2 million rupees year ago

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-VST Industries posts March-qtr profit of 451 mln rupees

* March quarter net sales 2.27 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2qdIDxk Further company coverage:

26 Apr 2017
» More VSTI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates