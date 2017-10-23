Edition:
Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N)

VZ.N on New York Stock Exchange

48.99USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.54 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
$49.53
Open
$49.47
Day's High
$49.69
Day's Low
$48.91
Volume
4,609,289
Avg. Vol
3,554,808
52-wk High
$54.83
52-wk Low
$42.82

About

Verizon Communications Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.56
Market Cap(Mil.): $199,115.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,079.41
Dividend: 0.59
Yield (%): 4.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about VZ.N

BRIEF-Verizon to offer iPhone X for pre-order beginning Oct. 27​

* Verizon says will offer iPhone X for pre-order beginning October 27​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Verizon files final term sheet related to offering of €1.25 bln 1.375 pct notes due 2026

* Verizon files final term sheet related to offering of €1.25 billion 1.375% notes due 2026, €750 million 1.875% notes due 2029, €1.5 billion 2.875% notes due 2038

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Verizon prices tender offers for five series of notes

* Verizon announces pricing terms of its tender offers for five series of its notes

23 Oct 2017

Verizon quarterly revenue tops estimates as subscribers rise

NEW YORK Verizon Communications Inc's quarterly revenue topped Wall Street analyst estimates on Thursday and the company added more phone subscribers than expected, sending shares of the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier up in mid-morning trading. | Video

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 4-Verizon quarterly revenue tops estimates as subscribers rise

NEW YORK, Oct 19 Verizon Communications Inc's quarterly revenue topped Wall Street analyst estimates on Thursday and the company added more phone subscribers than expected, sending shares of the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier up in mid-morning trading. Verizon has struggled to fend off smaller rivals T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp in a mature market for wireless service.

19 Oct 2017

Verizon quarterly profit meets estimates as subscribers rise

NEW YORK, Oct 19 Verizon Communications Inc's quarterly profit met Wall Street analyst estimates as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier added subscribers.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Verizon Communications Q3 adj. EPS $0.98

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

19 Oct 2017

Verizon to pay $17.7 million to resolve school broadband probe

WASHINGTON Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it will pay $17.7 million (13.43 million pounds) to resolve a probe by U.S. regulators and the Justice Department into potential payment violations related to a federal school broadband program.

18 Oct 2017

Competitors

  Price Chg
Apple Inc. (AAPL.OQ) $156.17 -0.08
AT&T Inc. (T.N) $35.25 -0.29
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.OQ) $78.83 +0.02
T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS.OQ) $61.47 --
SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) ¥10,235 +140.00

Earnings vs. Estimates