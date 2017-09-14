Edition:
Siltronic AG (WAFGn.DE)

WAFGn.DE on Xetra

117.45EUR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.45 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€117.90
Open
€117.80
Day's High
€119.30
Day's Low
€117.30
Volume
68,098
Avg. Vol
170,815
52-wk High
€119.30
52-wk Low
€23.90

About

Siltronic AG is a Germany-based producer of hyperpure silicon wafers. The Company offers polished wafers, epitaxial wafers and annealed wafers, among others. Its products are used for semiconductor components, including high-voltage applications, low resistivity devices in automotive engineering and telecommunications, as well... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,183.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 30.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.74 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.50 10.90
ROE: -- -20.78 14.09

Latest News about WAFGn.DE

BRIEF-Siltronic resolves upon dividend policy

* DGAP-ADHOC: SILTRONIC AG: SILTRONIC RESOLVES UPON DIVIDEND POLICY

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Siltronic extends contract of CEO Christoph von Plotho to 2021

* DGAP-NEWS: SILTRONIC AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT OF CEO, CHRISTOPH VON PLOTHO, TO 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Siltronic Q2 EBITDA up 37 pct, sticks with raised guidance

* Has raised its forecast for financial year 2017 and now expects sales of at least eur 1.12 billion and an EBITDA margin of at least 27 percent

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Siltronic raises guidance after strong Q1

* Demand for 300mm and 200mm wafers continues to be very strong

27 Apr 2017
