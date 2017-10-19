Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX.MX)

Walmex posts third-quarter revenue growth after earthquake sales boom MEXICO CITY Mexican retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico on Thursday reported a 7.8 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, benefiting from earthquakes in Mexico last month that prompted shopping sprees for donations of supplies to displaced people.

UPDATE 1-Walmex posts 3rd-qtr revenue growth after earthquake sales boom MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 Mexican retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico on Thursday reported a 7.8 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, benefiting from earthquakes in Mexico last month that prompted shopping sprees for donations of supplies to displaced people.

Mexico's Liverpool to make investments of up to $510 mln in 2018 MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 Mexican retailer Liverpool said in a statement on Tuesday that it plans to make capital investments of between 8.0 billion pesos and 9.0 billion pesos ($453 million-$510 million) in 2018.

Walmex is well-positioned for economic downturn, CFO says MEXICO CITY Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, is prepared to confront "difficult moments" should the economy slow down, its chief financial officer said, at a time consumers have been hit by high interest rates and inflation. |

Mexico's Walmex says same store sales rise 6.2 pct in July MEXICO CITY, Aug 7 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday that sales at its Mexican stores that have been open at least a year rose 6.2 percent in July compared to the same month last year. (Reporting by Noe Torres)

Walmex says second quarter profit more than doubled on Suburbia sale MEXICO CITY Wal-Mart de Mexico on Thursday said net profit in the second quarter more that doubled due to the sale of clothing chain Suburbia to department store and shopping mall operator El Puerto De Liverpool .

